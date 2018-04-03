© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: A Look Back At The Noor Salman Trial

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 3, 2018 at 5:19 AM EDT
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell

The trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse gunman, is over. But after the end of the trial questions still remain.  

Salman had been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

But in a statement, the jury foreperson said that the not guilty verdict did not mean that Salman was unaware of what her husband was planning to do.

Legal experts Charles Rose and Sam Kan join Intersection for analysis of the not guilty verdict; what the trial revealed about the events of June 12th 2016, and what the long term implications of the verdict are for the FBI. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionFBIPulseNoor Salman
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details