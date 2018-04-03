Intersection: A Look Back At The Noor Salman Trial

The trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse gunman, is over. But after the end of the trial questions still remain.

Salman had been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

But in a statement, the jury foreperson said that the not guilty verdict did not mean that Salman was unaware of what her husband was planning to do.

Legal experts Charles Rose and Sam Kan join Intersection for analysis of the not guilty verdict; what the trial revealed about the events of June 12th 2016, and what the long term implications of the verdict are for the FBI.