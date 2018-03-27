Sen. Bill Nelson Talks Gun Control With Tampa Students

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson spoke at a forum of high school students and school board members in Tampa Monday. He told the students to keep on demonstrating for gun control but be prepared if little happens.

Nelson called the meeting at the Hillsborough School Board offices to hear from students who attended Saturday's marches on gun violence and school safety.

Nelson ticked off the list of shootings: Sandy Hook Elementary School, the Las Vegas shootings; the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, and told the students nothing happened on gun control until now.

“I think it is a part of this continuum of us seeing people rise up to take leadership - as you have, in the body politic,” said Nelson. “I think it's going to have a reaction in the November elections.”

So the answer, he said, is for students to become politically active, go to the polls and vote for change