Noor Salman Trial: Defense's Motion For Acquittal Denied

U.S District Judge Paul Byron has denied a motion to dismiss charges against the Pulse gunman's widow.

Judge Byron ruled against a routine defense motion arguing prosecutors failed to prove their case against Noor Salman.

Salman is charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors concluded their case Thursday.

They say many acts demonstrate her support of her husband's plans for the 2016 mass shooting that left 49 dead at the nightclub.

The acts include trips she and her husband made to – as they put it – "case" potential massacre sites like Disney Springs. Defense attorneys say her presence does not prove her guilt. The prosecution presented conflicting evidence this week.

There was a contradiction between statements Salman made to the FBI that she had been to Pulse before the shooting, and cellphone data suggesting the couple were never there.

Defense attorneys will begin presenting their case Monday.