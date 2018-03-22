© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA Receives Billion Dollar Budget Increase

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 22, 2018 at 10:11 AM EDT
nasa-budget

NASA is set to receive $20.7 billion in fiscal year 2018.

The House Appropriations Committee released its final omnibus spending bill which funds NASA more than a billion dollars more than it received last fiscal year.

NASA’s planetary science division gets a big boost to fund initiatives like a mission to Europa one of Jupiter’s moons.

It also includes $350 million to build a second mobile launch pad at Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s next rocket

There’s also money for Mars exploration including the development of a Martian helicopter.

The House passed the bill Thursday and now it must pass in the Senate by Friday to avert another government shutdown.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
