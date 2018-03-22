NASA Receives Billion Dollar Budget Increase

NASA is set to receive $20.7 billion in fiscal year 2018.

The House Appropriations Committee released its final omnibus spending bill which funds NASA more than a billion dollars more than it received last fiscal year.

NASA’s planetary science division gets a big boost to fund initiatives like a mission to Europa one of Jupiter’s moons.

It also includes $350 million to build a second mobile launch pad at Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s next rocket

There’s also money for Mars exploration including the development of a Martian helicopter.

The House passed the bill Thursday and now it must pass in the Senate by Friday to avert another government shutdown.