Events Leading Up To The 1920 Ocoee Massacre

In 1920, a record number of southern, black residents were registering to vote. Including those in Ocoee’s thriving black community.

On Election Day a race riot broke out that ended in a massacre leaving more than 50 dead and driving out the rest of Ocoee’s black, and often prosperous, residents.

Valencia State College’s Peace and Justice Institute is holding forums to discuss the massacre and its economic and cultural legacy.

90.7’s Catherine Welch talked with the Institute’s Rachelle Allen and historian Francine Boykin about events leading up to the massacre. They start with the two leaders of Ocoee’s black community.