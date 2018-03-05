© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Report Says Florida Ranks in Top Five States for Pedestrian Deaths

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 5, 2018 at 10:59 AM EST
Florida had a 1.3 percent increase in pedestrian deaths from 2016 to 2017. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Florida had a 1.3 percent increase in pedestrian deaths from 2016 to 2017. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A new report finds pedestrian deaths in the United States are at a 25-year high. The Governor’s Highway Safety Association says there were 6-thousand deaths reported last year. Florida was one of five states logging more than 100 fatalities in the first half of last year.

GHSA recommends that states improve education around sharing the road with pedestrians and enforce lower speed limits.

Orange County set aside $15 million dollars in 2015 to address pedestrian safety.

If  you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Orange CountyFloridaHealthpedestrianspedestrian deathscar accidents
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details