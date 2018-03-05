New Report Says Florida Ranks in Top Five States for Pedestrian Deaths

A new report finds pedestrian deaths in the United States are at a 25-year high. The Governor’s Highway Safety Association says there were 6-thousand deaths reported last year. Florida was one of five states logging more than 100 fatalities in the first half of last year.

GHSA recommends that states improve education around sharing the road with pedestrians and enforce lower speed limits.

Orange County set aside $15 million dollars in 2015 to address pedestrian safety.

