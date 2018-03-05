Florida Students May Be Exempt From State Test After Shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Students attending a Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed may be exempt from the state's high-stakes standardized tests.

State senators Monday voted to exempt students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from having to take the annual reading, writing and math tests given each spring to most students in the state.

The measure was attached to a contentious education bill that includes a new private school voucher program for bullied students.

The Broward County school's students would still be allowed to take various tests if they wanted.

The measure would also ensure that the school retains its current "A'' grade under Florida's school grading system.