Intersection: Where Is Brandy Hall?

Florida Today News Columnist John A. Torres tackles a decade-old cold case in the newest season of his podcast, Murder On The Space Coast.

Malabar firefighter Brandy Hall disappeared on the night of August 17th, 2006. Torres says he talked to family and friends of Hall for this season of the podcast, called Where is Brandy Hall.

The podcast "is not only the story if Brandy Hall, but it's also the story of a 78 year old retired detective, his name is Sid LaDow, who has made it his life's work to find out what happened to her," says Torres.

“If you see ‘Brandy Hall missing’ signs anywhere in Central Florida, it’s because of him, he buys them himself, he pays for them, he hangs them up.”

The podcast releases on March 15th.