Intersection: Florida's Education Bill

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 20, 2018 at 8:57 AM EST
An omnibus education bill working its way through the Florida legislature has been met by protest.  The Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, launched a 30 second digital ad which claims House Bill 7055 wastes money on failed programs.

FEA president Joanne McCall joins Intersection to explain why the union thinks it’s a bad piece of legislation.

And we hear from State Representative Scott Plakon. The Longwood Republican sponsored House Bill 25 which would force unions to re-apply for certification if their dues paying membership falls below 50%.

The language from Plakon's bill has been incorporated into the omnibus education bill.

 

 

