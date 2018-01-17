© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coalition For The Homeless Offer Shelter For Cold Nights Ahead

By Radio Intern
Published January 17, 2018 at 12:03 PM EST
File Photo: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs (center) were among those who cut the ribbon at the Coalition for the Homeless's new downtown Orlando facility.
File Photo: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs (center) were among those who cut the ribbon at the Coalition for the Homeless's new downtown Orlando facility.

Anyone looking for shelter on these chilly nights will be accepted by the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Spokeswoman Tracie Morris said there will be no space limitations Wednesday, Jan.  17, or Thursday, Jan. 18. She said the coalition will provide additional aid.

“They’ll come in, they’ll have a dinner a warm meal for dinner and they can take a shower," said Morris. "They’ll have a warm blanket and just space to kind of spread out a little bit. The next morning we’ll serve breakfast.”

The shelter is in downtown Orlando and will open at 7 p.m. for men, women and families.

Tags
Central Florida News
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details