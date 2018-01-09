© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Talking Politics With Dick & Michelle

By Catherine Welch
Published January 9, 2018 at 5:58 AM EST
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
There’s a governor’s race taking shape in Florida. And whether attorney John Morgan ends up running, or not, the race is becoming a litmus test for Trump support in Florida.

Among the onslaught of bills up for consideration this legislative session is one that takes aim at collective bargaining in Florida, another one that wants to break apart the state college system, and a slate of bills focused on the environment.

Let’s talk politics with former state lawmaker and democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel.

Catherine Welch
