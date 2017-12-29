Spotlight: StoryCorps DRIP

For the month of December, “Spotlight” has been bringing you StoryCorps interviews from central Florida’s arts and culture scene. The conversations were recorded by 90.7 at Creative City Project’s “Immerse” event in October.

We hear from two members of a central Florida dance troupe called “DRIP.” DRIP has both a permanent dance-based attraction and a traveling team. Its newest member, Caroline Rhoden, tells troupe veteran Jessica Sander about her first experience with DRIP’s unique interactive style.

The dancers had just performed in a post-apocalyptic themed show, in which smoke bombs were used for dramatic effect. Listen to their StoryCorps segment by clicking on the audio player above.

