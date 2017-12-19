© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: How Will New Tax Cut Plan Affect Florida Households?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 19, 2017 at 3:11 AM EST
At the time of this writing, the GOP tax cut plan is scheduled for votes this week and the president is expected to sign it on Friday. The legislation, called the “Tax Cut and Jobs Act,” would cut both business and individual taxes as part of the biggest tax overhaul in 30 years.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says it will spark a mild boost to U.S. economic growth over the next couple of years, mostly because of the benefits to businesses. But how will the plan affect households here in Florida? Fishkind answers that question for 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
