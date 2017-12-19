Fishkind Conversations: How Will New Tax Cut Plan Affect Florida Households?

At the time of this writing, the GOP tax cut plan is scheduled for votes this week and the president is expected to sign it on Friday. The legislation, called the “Tax Cut and Jobs Act,” would cut both business and individual taxes as part of the biggest tax overhaul in 30 years.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says it will spark a mild boost to U.S. economic growth over the next couple of years, mostly because of the benefits to businesses. But how will the plan affect households here in Florida? Fishkind answers that question for 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.