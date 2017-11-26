© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modeling, Simulation & Training Conference Opens At Orange County Convention Center

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 26, 2017 at 11:32 PM EST
The US Army's Engagement Skills Trainer provides a sense of realism and affords access to a firing range for weapons practice. Photo Hiro Chang, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs
The US Army's Engagement Skills Trainer provides a sense of realism and affords access to a firing range for weapons practice. Photo Hiro Chang, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs

The world’s largest modeling, simulation and training conference kicks off Monday at the Orange County Convention Center.

The Interservice/Industry training, Simulation and Education conference (I/ITSEC) hosts presentations, workshops, a trade show floor and even a gaming competition for all things modeling and simulation.

Don Ariel is the founder of Raydon, a Port Orange based simulation training firm. He says it’s no surprise the event is held in central Florida, a hot-bed for simulation companies. “The companies that service the area, fundamentally we are the Silicon Valley of simulation, the I-4 corridor.”

Much of the technology on display is for military and combat training, and the conference focuses on national defense and security, said Ariel. “The companies serve naval, air and ground training applications and you’re going to see a wide variety at the show.”

The conference is just two weeks after the largest amusement industry expo took over the convention center bringing more than 30,000 people to the trade show floor.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details