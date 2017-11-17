Local Group Distributing Thanksgiving Baskets For Families In Need

A local group is collecting more than 1,400 baskets stocked will all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal and it will distribute those baskets Saturday during the annual Basket Brigade.

Central Florida real estate agency LaRosa Reality and the non-profit Housing 4 All are collecting baskets at drop-off locations around the area tomorrow.

Founder Joe LaRosa says there’s an increase in demand due to families leaving Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

“We’ve seen a much greater need in central Florida than pretty much everywhere we experience throughout the state and that defiantly has to be a direct impact from Hurricane Maria.”

The Osceola school district helped identify families in need of assistance this year. Leslie Campbell, Director of Special Programs, says there’s more than 36-hundred homeless students in the district. “Sixteen-hundred plus of those homeless kids are displaced from hurricane Maria. So we have a huge need right now.”

The district provided the Basket Brigade with a list of 1,000 addresses of families in need. In addition, Osceola staff and faculty are donating more than 300 baskets.

More information on Facebook.You can drop off a basket at the La Rosa Realty office November 18 at 9:00 a.m.

