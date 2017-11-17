© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Local Group Distributing Thanksgiving Baskets For Families In Need

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 17, 2017 at 10:08 AM EST
Osceola School staff provided around 300 baskets this year. Photo: Facebook.
A local group is collecting more than 1,400 baskets stocked will all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal and it will distribute those baskets Saturday during the annual Basket Brigade.

Central Florida real estate agency LaRosa Reality and the non-profit Housing 4 All are collecting baskets at drop-off locations around the area tomorrow.

Founder Joe LaRosa says there’s an increase in demand due to families leaving Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

“We’ve seen a much greater need in central Florida than pretty much everywhere we experience throughout the state and that defiantly has to be a direct impact from Hurricane Maria.”

The Osceola school district helped identify families in need of assistance this year. Leslie Campbell, Director of Special Programs, says there’s more than 36-hundred homeless students in the district. “Sixteen-hundred plus of those homeless kids are displaced from hurricane Maria. So we have a huge need right now.”

The district provided the Basket Brigade with a list of 1,000 addresses of families in need. In addition, Osceola staff and faculty are donating more than 300 baskets.

More information on Facebook.You can drop off a basket at the La Rosa Realty office November 18 at 9:00 a.m.


  • 1420 Celebration Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747-5157

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
