New Attendance, Revenue Declines For Beleaguered SeaWorld

By Amy Green
Published November 7, 2017 at 10:28 AM EST
an-orca-leaps-out-of-the-water-at-shamu-stadium-at-seaworld-san-diego

SeaWorld is reporting new declines in attendance and revenue.

The declines continue a four-year slide.

Third quarter attendance was down 9 percent and revenue 10 percent from the same quarter last year.

SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby blames park closures after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But he says he's optimistic about 2018.

"Our focus primarily is on Orlando and San Diego. Those are the two places where we've seen the most attendance drop. We have very strong product coming in both markets."

Infinity Falls, a raft ride, is scheduled to open in Orlando next year. A new "From Park to Planet" marketing campaign aims to highlight the company's conservation efforts.

SeaWorld has been under fire since an orca killed an Orlando trainer in 2010.

Central Florida News seaworld Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
