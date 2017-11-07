Former Employee Sues State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Alleges Discrimination

A former prosecutor is suing State Attorney Aramis Ayala, alleging workplace discrimination.

Kailey Evans was an assistant state attorney starting January 2014 until her employment terminated the day after Ayala took over the office.

The lawsuit alleges Evans was disciplined for talking about a previous relationship with a co-worker. Evans disclosed struggles with mental disability from anxiety, depression, and obsessive compulsion disorder to the co-worker. She perceives that information was used to harass her and played into her firing.

In a statement, general counsel for the State Attorney’s office says a member of the Florida Bar outside the office provided proof that Evans fabricated evidence and lied in court and the claim that her disability prevented her employment are unsubstantiated.

Evans requested monetary compensation in the suit and requested a jury trial. Her attorney said they may also ask for reinstatement.