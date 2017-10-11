© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Univ. Of Florida To Students: 'Shun' White Nationalist Event 

By WMFE Staff
Published October 11, 2017 at 4:49 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of  Florida's president is urging students to stay away from a speaking event on campus featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer.
President Kent Fuchs wrote in an email Tuesday that Spencer and his group seek only "to provoke a reaction" at their Oct. 19 event. Fuchs says "shunning" Spencer would limit any further attention. Fuchs also asked students to speak out against Spencer's message of "hate and racism." UF says it expects to spend $500,000 on security for the event, including costs of police. The university stated it will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but as a public institution, it is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer's National Policy Institute.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details