Florida State Researchers Link Declining Bee Populations With Climate Change

By Amy Green
Published October 10, 2017 at 12:03 PM EDT
Photo courtesy NPR
A Florida State University study links declining bumble bee populations with climate change.

The researchers examined three bumble bee species in the Colorado Rocky Mountains and found warmer temperatures are affecting flowers, the animals' food source.

Lead investigator Jane Ogilvie considers the findings a warning for other places like Florida, where she says the issue is not as well-studied.

"There could be subtle changes in how flowers are distributed in a place like Florida that could have these knock-on effects on pollinators."

She says bees' vital role in plant reproduction including crops makes the findings alarming.

Dramatic declines in recent decades in bee populations also are believed to be linked with parasites, pesticides and loss of habitat.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
