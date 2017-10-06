Intersection: Guns & Hurricanes

After the mass shooting in Las Vegas politicians in Florida responded with thoughts and prayers for the victims, and in some cases policy.

As details about the shooting emerge some lawmakers are renewing calls for restrictions on certain types of firearms and accessories. So what’s the political appetite in Florida for some of this legislation?

Former democratic state lawmaker, Dick Batchelor, and republican political analyst, Chris Carmody joined Intersection to talk about new firearms policies.

Batchelor said bump stocks, which make the firing rate of a semi-automatic weapon faster, should be just as difficult to get as an automatic weapon.

"If you had some hoops to jump through [to acquire an automatic weapon], wouldn't you not also require it for a device that will allow you to convert from a semi-automatic to an automatic?" Batchelor said.

Carmody said there is a glimmer of bipartisanship when it comes to putting more control on bump stocks. It just depends on filing the legislation and pushing it through, he said.

"It's certainly there, I kind of view the NRA or at least more specifically the second amendment as sort of like an allegiance to their favorite pro-sports team," Carmody said.

"No matter how bad the team gets it seems as if you stick to the team."

Batchelor and Carmody also discuss how elected leaders responded to hurricanes Maria and Irma. Politicians from both sides of the aisle have been visiting Puerto Rico to find out what the island needs as it begins the long road to recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Maria and how it could affect Florida.