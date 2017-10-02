© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulse Owner Describes Las Vegas Mass Shooting As "Unimaginable"

By Amy Green
Published October 2, 2017 at 7:39 AM EDT
Pulse Owner Barbara Poma

The owner of Pulse says it's "unimaginable" a mass shooting of greater scope has taken place in Las Vegas.

Barbara Poma is calling for prayers for the dead and also for the wounded and hundreds of others affected by the massacre.

She also is demanding more work to stop such crimes.

"Finding words to convey the depth of horror we are all witnessing in Las Vegas is just impossible," she says in a statement.

Pulse had been the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. More than 50 were killed in Las Vegas, and at least 400 more are wounded.

A town hall meeting on a permanent memorial at Pulse is scheduled for next week.

 

