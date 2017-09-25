© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
On Lake Okeechobee, Irma Wipes Out All Everglade Snail Kite Nests

By Amy Green
Published September 25, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Audubon of Florida

Scientists say Irma destroyed all nests of the endangered Everglade (sic) Snail Kite on Lake Okeechobee.

Some 44 Everglade Snail Kite nests were ruined on Lake Okeechobee as Irma raked the state.

Paul Gray of Audubon of Florida says it's an important loss during an already weak breeding season. The number of nests statewide had been 130, down from more than 800 a year ago.

"It's tragic that the kite nests got blown over, and we lost that nesting effort. But that's kind of a short-term thing."

He worries more problems are in store for Lake Okeechobee and the Everglade Snail Kite as the state's largest lake is expected to reach near historic heights after Irma.

The Everglade Snail Kite is found only in Florida. It is an indicator species of the river of grass.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
