Intersection: The Future Of DACA

What does the future hold for the children of undocumented immigrants in the US?

Attorneys General in ten states want the federal government to phase out Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the program started under the Obama administration that protects children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

90.7’s Crystal Chavez, Julio Ricardo Varela, co-host of In The Thick podcast, and Juan Escalante, a DACA recipient and digital campaigns manager with the immigrants advocacy organization America’s Voice joined Intersection to talk about the future of DACA.

"What the DACA program has allowed us to do is essentially continue to fight for that opportunity to live the American dream," Escalante said.

Chavez said the DACA students she spoke to feel secure within their university, even though they are uncertain about their future.

"The students I talked to they definitely said they felt supported by university officials and staff," she said.

Chavez said UCF President John Hitt signed on to a statement with 600 other college presidents in support of DACA.

Varela said if DACA does get phased out, it will not go without a fight.

"These undocumented youth, they're not going to give up, and there is going to be a fight in this," he said.