KISS Icons Talk About Supporting Veterans, Live Music And More

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 9, 2017 at 2:01 PM EDT
Photo by Crystal Chavez.
KISS

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS are in town to host a tribute and fundraiser for local veterans.

The pair met with vets and active military at a lunch Wednesday at their Rock & Brews restaurant in Oviedo.

There’s a private fundraiser Wednesday night to benefit Fisher House Orlando-- an organization that support service members and their families.

WMFE caught up with Simmons and Stanley to talk about this initiative, live music and music marketing. Listen to the interview in the audio player above.

Central Florida Newsveteransmusic
Crystal Chavez
