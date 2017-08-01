© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole County Schools Rolling Out Panic Button App

By Catherine Welch
Published August 1, 2017 at 9:32 AM EDT
Photo: Lindsey Kilbride
Photo: Lindsey Kilbride

Seminole County is rolling out an app that acts as a panic button for school employees in an emergency.

With a tap of the app, an alert can be sent simultaneously to 911 and school employees. Maps of schools can be loaded into the app that sync with GPS allowing first responders to pinpoint where the call came from.

Seminole County School District Spokesman Michael Lawrence says it’s an extra layer of protection.

“A teacher is in a classroom, or even out in a courtyard at high school during lunch or something,” said Lawrence, “and if a kid’s having a cardiac arrest event or something’s going on, they can activate an emergency from their phone”

The Rave Panic Button is used in school districts across the country, but Seminole County is the first in Florida to install it.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducation
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details