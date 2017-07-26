© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildlife Officials Investigate Video Of Boat Dragging Shark 

By WMFE Staff
Published July 26, 2017 at 7:27 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

MIAMI (AP) — Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a video of men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat went viral on several social media sites.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said in an email Tuesday that the agency had been alerted to the video by a web tip. The email says investigators are trying to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place. He says it wasn't immediately clear if any violations had taken place. The video began getting attention Monday after Miami sport fisherman Mark Quartiano, also known as "Mark the Shark," reposted the  video on his Instagram page. His caption said, "FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA."

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details