Spotlight: Exhibit Displays Love-Filled Response After Pulse

The Orange County Regional History Center presents the "One Orlando Collection." It’s a bilingual exhibit showcasing the preserved memorial items people left at four memorial sites after the Pulse mass shooting: Lake Eola, The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Health and the Pulse site.

Museum Manager Michael Perkins said the history center collected well over 5,000 items from the local community and people around the world. That includes the 49 white tribute crosses that were at Orlando Regional Medical Center, a big couch with messages written all over it, drawings, artwork, hand-written messages and so much more.

"When you actually see the exhibit, when you see the emotion attached to all of the items that are in there and stories behind some of them, I think that really speaks to just how powerful the reaction was to the horrific events of that day," said Perkins.

If you left a memorial item, the center wants to hear from you about why you did so.

The free exhibit ends Saturday June 17 at 5 p.m. It also lives online: here.