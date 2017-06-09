© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
With Time Running Out, Florida Legislature Remains Split

By Catherine Welch
Published June 9, 2017 at 7:44 AM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida legislators are supposed to finish their work this week, but it's not clear if top Republicans can reach a deal on school spending and an overhaul of the state's economic development programs.

Gov. Rick Scott called legislators back to town for a special session, scheduled to end Friday.

But Senate President Joe Negron says the Senate won't approve a budget deal unless House Republicans and Scott agree to back top Senate priorities.

Scott wants legislators to pass a new budget for public schools and boost spending on tourism marketing and economic development.

Negron says the Senate wants to restore $75 million worth of university projects Scott vetoed. The Senate also wants to restore some budget cuts to hospitals.

Legislators are expected to pass a bill dealing with medical marijuana.

