© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: MegaCon Orlando To Have "Love is Love" Programming

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 26, 2017 at 12:59 PM EDT
Paige Braddock's contribution to the Love is Love comic book. Fundraisers are scheduled throughout Megacon this weekend to raise money for Pulse victims.
Paige Braddock's contribution to the Love is Love comic book. Fundraisers are scheduled throughout Megacon this weekend to raise money for Pulse victims.

MegaCon comes to Orlando this weekend, bringing more than 100,000 comic book and pop-culture fans. And while the headline this year may be the Rocky Horror Picture Show reunion with Tim Curry, MegaCon is also raising money for the victims of the Pulse night club shooting.

After the Pulse tragedy, some well-known creators in the comic book world got together to make the Love is Love comic.

"All of these people coming together who were desperate to do something that mattered and something that made an impact," said Comics Coordinator Constance Katsafanas.

Everything from the artists' time to the printing materials for that book was donated, as were the proceeds. Hear about how the fundraising efforts will continue this weekend at MegaCon by listening to the interview in the audio player above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightMegaCon
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details