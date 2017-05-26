© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Swamps, Rivers & A Giant Flying Bear

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 26, 2017 at 8:31 AM EDT
Image: cover art for Borne, a novel by Jeff Vandermeer
The Everglades: the River of Grass, has fascinated environmentalists, enchanted photographers and challenged engineers and farmers for decades. 90.7’s Amy Green is diving into the Glades in a book she’s working on about Everglades champions George and Mary Barley.

North Florida novelist Jeff Vandermeer is inspired by the environment too, but his books offer a dystopian vision of the future populated by terrifying creatures. This Saturday, Green and Vandermeer will speak at a Functionally Literate event in Orlando. 

They join Intersection to talk about how environmental concerns inform their writing.

 

 

