Florida Remains Unplugged From National Voting Registration Center

Despite bi-partisan support, lawmakers adjourned without approving Florida’s entry into the national Electronic Registration Information Center.

Clay County Elections Supervisor Chris Chambless said ERIC makes it easier to scrub voters who are registered in more than one state.

“And it helps in a number of other areas, for example, deceased voters who pass in a state other than their home state, said Chambless.

The measure passed the House and two Senate committees but died when time ran out on the session.

Florida officials say the state has not joined ERIC due to legal concerns.

The failure comes at a time when President Donald Trump claims, without evidence, that voter fraud cost him the popular vote.