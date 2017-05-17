© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
CONVERSATIONS: Inside Ambitous Plans For Pulse Memorial And Museum

By Amy Green
Published May 17, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Pulse owner Barbara Poma. Photo by Amy Green
Nearly a year after the Pulse mass shooting, owner Barbara Poma says she's turning over plans for a memorial to the survivors and family members at the heart of the massacre.

Poma is leading an ambitious effort to establish a memorial and museum at the gay nightclub, the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

90.7's Amy Green met with Poma outside of Pulse to talk about the details. Press play on the audio player above.

