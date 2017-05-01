© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Valencia College Creates Permanent Pulse Scholarship Fund

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 1, 2017 at 11:10 AM EDT
WMFE photo
Valencia College now officially has a permanent scholarship fund as a memorial to Pulse victims. Faculty, staff, students, organizations and community members have raised more than $38,550, surpassing the $25,000 goal for the endowment.

The Valencia Foundation’s Barbara Shell said donations came in from various sources including a GoFund Me account, the non-profit Miracle of Love and the Orlando Gay Chorus. Students have also been busy raising money independently.

“They’re creating bake sales, they’re having art shows and selling tickets to them,” said Shell.

The first seven recipients are getting $500 each in June in honor of the seven Valencia students lost in the tragedy. To be eligible for this scholarship, students must have a 2.0 grade point average, be a member or supporter of the LGBT community. Shell said they’re looking for students studying in health-related fields.

Central Florida NewsValenciaPulsePulse Shooting
Crystal Chavez
