How To Land A Rocket Booster

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 27, 2017 at 10:25 AM EDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lands on a barge at sea for the second time. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX successful launched and landed a "flight proven" rocket booster, the second time this particular booster has seen action and making space flight history.

It's an important step in the company's effort to utilize rocket re-usability to lower the cost of access to space. Long term, however, it's an imperative skill necessary to colonize Mars as outlined by SpaceX's founder Elon Musk.

On an episode earlier this month, we spoke with NASASpaceflight.com’s assistant managing editor Chris Gebhardt about what this means for Musk's Mars plans.

[caption id="attachment_72768" align="alignleft" width="400"] How SpaceX lands boosters. Click to enlarge.[/caption]

But just what goes into the engineering feat of landing a 180 foot tall booster that's rocketing through the sky? How does SpaceX guide the booster back to land or the barge? And what keeps aerodynamic and thermal forces from ripping apart the thin-skinned booster? Fellow space podcaster Anthony Collangelo, host of the "Main Engine Cut Off" podcast joins us to talk about just what goes into bringing the booster safely back to earth.

SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
