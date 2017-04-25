Small Business Administration Head To Meet With Hispanic Small Business Owners in Central Florida

Hispanic small business owners from across central Florida will sit down Tuesday morning with the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Linda McMahon. The Trump appointee will host a roundtable with members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando and Prospera at the National Entrepreneur Center at Orlando Fashion Square. There, she is expected to share plans that the new administration has for working with Hispanic entrepreneurs, many for whom a major concern has been having access to capital to start and grow their businesses.

According to a 2014 report from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando, Hispanics in Orlando alone accounted for $14.2 billion of the city’s overall consumer spending. However, officials say more recent data about the size and overall impact of central Florida’s Hispanic small business community is hard to pin down. Hispanics remain the fastest growing demographic in Florida, and they continue to outpace other ethnic groups across the country.

This will be McMahon’s first visit to central Florida as administrator for the Small Business Administration.

McMahon’s visit is one of several taking place across the country between the Trump administration and Hispanic business leaders.