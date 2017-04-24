© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earth-to-Space: Trump Dials International Space Station

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 24, 2017 at 1:54 AM EDT
Astronaut Peggy Whitson on a spacealk. Whitson holds the record for most spacealks by a female astronaut. Photo: NASA
Astronaut Peggy Whitson on a spacealk. Whitson holds the record for most spacealks by a female astronaut. Photo: NASA

Astronauts on board the International Space Station are expecting a call from the White House. President Trump and First Daughter Ivanka plan to ring the station to congratulate record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson.

The Trumps are calling the orbiting laboratory Monday from the Oval Office.The planned 20 minute call is to congratulate astronaut Peggy Whitson for breaking the U.S. record of most cumulative days in space. Whitson logged 535 days in space.

The Department of Education is urging classrooms across the country to tune into the call to promote women in STEM fields.

Whitson is the first female commander of the International Space Station, and holds the record for most spacewalks by a women.

The call, scheduled for 10 a,m, will be broadcast on NASA’s website and Facebook page. Trump will also speak with station newcomer Jack Fischer, who arrived at the I-S-S- last week.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details