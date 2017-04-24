Earth-to-Space: Trump Dials International Space Station

Astronauts on board the International Space Station are expecting a call from the White House. President Trump and First Daughter Ivanka plan to ring the station to congratulate record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson.

The Trumps are calling the orbiting laboratory Monday from the Oval Office.The planned 20 minute call is to congratulate astronaut Peggy Whitson for breaking the U.S. record of most cumulative days in space. Whitson logged 535 days in space.

The Department of Education is urging classrooms across the country to tune into the call to promote women in STEM fields.

Whitson is the first female commander of the International Space Station, and holds the record for most spacewalks by a women.

The call, scheduled for 10 a,m, will be broadcast on NASA’s website and Facebook page. Trump will also speak with station newcomer Jack Fischer, who arrived at the I-S-S- last week.