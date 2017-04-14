Spotlight: Disenchanted! The Musical Returns To Orlando

You may have seen the billboards for the musical where the princesses you think you know, set the record straight! The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra presents Disenchanted! The Hilarious Hit Musicalat Plaza Live Orlando through April 20.

One of the leading ladies in this tour is Ann Paula Bautista. She plays Mulan, Pocahontas and Jasmine.

"Our princesses are not the stereotypical size zero and all of those things we grew up with honestly, with the way that Disney has portrayed them and how we know them," said Bautista.

The original creator of Disenchanted! is a former history teacher who wondered what the real Pocahontas would think of the 90s movie version.

