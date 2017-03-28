© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Legislators Propose $1.3M Budget Cut to Ayala's Office

By Renata Sago
Published March 28, 2017 at 12:12 PM EDT
Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala speaks with reporters about her decision to not pursue the death penalty during her administration./ Photo: File, WMFE
State lawmakers are proposing to cut the budget for Orange and Osceola State Attorney’s office by $1.3 million and twenty-one positions.
Republican Rep. Scott Plakon of Longwood is steering the effort as part of the House Judiciary Appropriations Subcommittee, which released a draft of the budget on Monday.

“We thought that if she’s not going to do part of her job, basically, that we would withhold some of that money pending on what the governor does and so forth," Plakon told 90.7 News in a phone interview.

He is proposing that the money be on reserve for other circuits that could end up taking on death penalty cases.

Initial recommendations also considered across-the-board budget cuts to all twenty of Florida's judicial circuits.

If approved, the budget cut would kick in on July 1st.

In a written statement, state attorney Ayala said Governor Rick Scott’s move to reassign a death-penalty eligible case to another state attorney was "dangerous and threatens the integrity of Florida’s judicial system. "

On Tuesday, a ninth circuit judge ruled that Ocala-based state attorney Brad King, to whom Gov. Scott reassigned the Markeith Loyd case, would stay on the case.

Loyd is charged in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Scott reassigned the case to King after Ayala denied his request that she recuse herself.

