Intersection: The Collective

Andrae Bailey is the former CEO of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, a job he left last year. Now he has a new venture which he’s launching with the help of former TV and newspaper reporter Jon Busdeker.

Bailey and Busdeker joined us to talk about this venture called The Collective, which aims to support the work of nonprofits.

And while Bailey stepped down from the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness last year, he’s not done working with the homeless just yet. He explains his plans to take the Central Florida model for helping the homeless nationwide.