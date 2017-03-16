Facebook Live Panel: Stand Your Ground Expansion Likely To Pass

The Florida Senate passed a Stand Your Ground expansion yesterday.

That bill shifts the burden of proof. Currently, Stand Your Ground is an affirmative defense, meaning someone charged with homicide can assert to a judge that they should be immune from prosecution. That would change under the bill, which would make prosecutors have to clear that hurdle.

Wade Vose is a Republican attorney and analyst.

“It’s gonna be pushing the stand your ground concept a little further than you see in most states," Vose said. "It’s going to have very good chances in the House, and you mentioned Gov. (Rick) Scott. I would be very doubtful that if it made it to his desk he would not sign it.”

Vose spoke on a panel with 90.7 Health Reporter Abe Aboraya and Florida League of Women Voters First Vice President Patti Brigham.

