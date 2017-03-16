© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Facebook Live Panel: Stand Your Ground Expansion Likely To Pass

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 16, 2017 at 12:25 PM EDT
WMFE hosted a Facebook Live to talk about the gun bills being considered in Florida.
The Florida Senate passed a Stand Your Ground expansion yesterday.

That bill shifts the burden of proof. Currently, Stand Your Ground is an affirmative defense, meaning someone charged with homicide can assert to a judge that they should be immune from prosecution. That would change under the bill, which would make prosecutors have to clear that hurdle.

Wade Vose is a Republican attorney and analyst.

“It’s gonna be pushing the stand your ground concept a little further than you see in most states," Vose said. "It’s going to have very good chances in the House, and you mentioned Gov. (Rick) Scott. I would be very doubtful that if it made it to his desk he would not sign it.”

Vose spoke on a panel with 90.7 Health Reporter Abe Aboraya and Florida League of Women Voters First Vice President Patti Brigham. You can see a video of that panel below, or listen to the audio above this story.

The panel was part of Decision Florida's statewide series looking at legislative issues this session. Check here for a story on the gun bills being considered in Florida after Pulse, here for a story on bringing recess back to public schools, here for a story about increasing transparency in health care, and here for a story on big changes to higher education.

