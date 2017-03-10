Spotlight: Orlando Jazz Festival Kicks Off Inaugural Year

The Orlando Jazz Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday. Local coordinator Zita Steglich Ross tells Spotlight what audiences can expect.

This is the festival's inaugural year and organizers hope to continue it for years to come.

"The Orlando Jazz festival is a one of a kind event. We're bringing in over 20 artists to entertain locals as well as visitors that enjoy the jazz persuasion," said Ross.

