Spotlight: Orlando Jazz Festival Kicks Off Inaugural Year

By Crystal Chavez
Published March 10, 2017 at 1:20 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Orlando Jazz Festival's Facebook page.
The Orlando Jazz Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday. Local coordinator Zita Steglich Ross tells Spotlight what audiences can expect.

This is the festival's inaugural year and organizers hope to continue it for years to come.

"The Orlando Jazz festival is a one of a kind event. We're bringing in over 20 artists to entertain locals as well as visitors that enjoy the jazz persuasion," said Ross.

Listen to her interview with 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston by clicking on the audio player above.

