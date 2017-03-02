Florida Congressman Urges Fellow Republicans Not To Cancel Town Halls

A north Florida congressman is calling on his fellow Republicans across the U.S. not to cancel their town halls due to angry protesters.

Hundreds of protesters have shown up at GOP congressional town halls to protest everything from the repeal of Affordable Care Act to President Donald Trump himself. But that hasn’t deterred Florida 1st District Congressman Matt Gaetz.

“ISIS and other fundamental terrorist groups are taking advantage of the fact that we don’t seem to be too serious about protecting our southern border with Mexico," Gaetz said in front of a mostly supportive audience at a recent open house. "That is one of the many reasons that I will stand up and support President Trump when we begin building a wall.”

The outspoken congressman is taking critics head on, as he did at the open house when a protester told him he should be ashamed of himself.

“I’m not ashamed of myself,” Gaetz replied, and he urged his congressional colleagues to follow his example. "We as Republicans have the best argument. We just have to be courageous enough to go and make it."

Still, Gaetz said it’s his duty to listen to everyone, even those with a different viewpoint.