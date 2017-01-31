© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando's Bumby Birdhouse Mystery Solved

By Catherine Welch
Published January 31, 2017 at 12:09 PM EST
The original birdhouse that sat at Bumby and Robinson./Photo: Orange County Regional History Center
A tiny, red birdhouse sits perched between two stoplights at the intersection of Bumby and Robinson near downtown Orlando.

As you can imagine, that birdhouse has a story.

Wanting to know that story, 90.7’s Catherine Welch met up with the Orange County Regional History Center’s Whitney Broadaway at the birdhouse. It’s there that Broadaway explains how a former city employee named Aubrey Hickman told his son Jim the story about how the birdhouse came to be.

Listen to the interview through the player at the top of this post.

Catherine Welch
