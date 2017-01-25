© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Police To Get Stronger Body Armor

By Abe Aboraya
Published January 25, 2017 at 6:35 AM EST
The Orlando Police Department is getting new body armor (Deickelbers, WIkiMedia)
The Orlando Police Department will be getting stronger body armor to respond to active shooters.
The Orlando City Council approved a $61,000 federal grant to buy 160 point blank active shooter kits. The kits include metal plates that can be added to a bulletproof vest to protect against rifle fire.

Bullet proof vests alone don’t protect against rifles. During both the Pulse nightclub shooting and Dallas police officer killings, the weapons used were high-powered rifles. During Pulse, Orange County dispatchers warned officers that the shots sounded like a long rifle and shields wouldn’t protect them.

The Justice Assistance Grant does not require matching funds. In addition, Orlando is looking to get $434,000 reimbursed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Abe Aboraya
