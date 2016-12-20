© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: The Pitbull Deal & Visit Florida

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 20, 2016 at 4:44 AM EST
Last week Pitbull tweeted out his contract with Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion agency.

The rapper was paid up to $1 million to promote the sunshine state. His song ‘Sexy Beaches' includes lyrics like “I wanna see sexy beaches and hotels” and “I don’t bring sand to the beach, I bring the beach to the sand”.

Visit Florida CEO Will Seccombe said the secret deal was a good deal for Florida, but it has cost him his job. Gov. Rick Scott called on him to resign, saying taxpayers had a right to know how their money is spent.

We talk to economist Hank Fishkind about the business of promoting Florida, and political analyst Frank Torres who weighs the political fallout from the Pitbull deal and how it could set the tone for the next legislative session.

 

