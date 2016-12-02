© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Orlando Renaissance Festival Promises Family Fun Fit For Royalty

By Crystal Chavez
Published December 2, 2016 at 1:15 PM EST
Friday kicks off a three-day Orlando Renaissance Festival at Bill Fredrick Park.

This is the inaugural year for this particular Renaissance festival organized by Kira Phillips. Nearly 4,000 people on Facebook say they're going.

Fair-goers can expect a historical reenactment village, a live chess match, merchants, crafts, and live music. Also, expect cosplay and people dressed in Renaissance clothing.

"There's something really romantic about that time period, you know the swishy dresses, and the dashing men, and men and women fighting with swords," said a spokeswoman for the festival, Casey Robbins.

Hear more about the Renaissance Festival by clicking on the player above.

