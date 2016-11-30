Florida Driver Licenses Could Mean Automatic Voter Registration

At a time when the last presidential election is dominating world headlines, records say nearly half of voting-age Americans don’t cast a ballot.

Florida State Senator Jeff Clemens is hoping to encourage more voter participation by making it easier to register.

The Lake Worth Democrat’s new bill would make a driver license or state ID application, and changes of address, automatically serve as voter registration.

“If you’re an American and a legal citizen, you shouldn’t jump through an extra legal hoop just to exercise your constitutional right to vote,” said Clemens.

An earlier version of the bill died two years ago, but Clemens said he believes the timing is better now that Florida is implementing online voter registration.

Another bill by Clemens would make it easier for certain felons to regain their civil rights.