Mario, Luigi Head To Universal Theme Parks

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 29, 2016 at 7:32 AM EST
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and Mario. Photo: Universal / YouTube
Mario, Luigi and the Princess are coming to Orlando.

Universal Parks and resorts has just announced plans to bring Nintendo video games to life and parks in Orlando, Hollywood and Japan.

In a blog post by Universal Orlando’s Vice Preside of Public Relations Tom Schroderhe new themed areas will be expansive, immersive and interactive.

"Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure," wrote Schroderhe. "Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world."

Schroder said guests will feel as if they’re playing inside their favorite video games.

Universal and Nintendo announced a partnership last year. A spokesperson for Universal says details of each park’s plans will come soon.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
