Mario, Luigi Head To Universal Theme Parks

Mario, Luigi and the Princess are coming to Orlando.

Universal Parks and resorts has just announced plans to bring Nintendo video games to life and parks in Orlando, Hollywood and Japan.

In a blog post by Universal Orlando’s Vice Preside of Public Relations Tom Schroderhe new themed areas will be expansive, immersive and interactive.

"Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure," wrote Schroderhe. "Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world."

Schroder said guests will feel as if they’re playing inside their favorite video games.

Universal and Nintendo announced a partnership last year. A spokesperson for Universal says details of each park’s plans will come soon.