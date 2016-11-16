© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Protected Areas For Florida's Imperiled Birds

By Amy Green
Published November 16, 2016 at 11:45 AM EST
Brown pelican. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Brown pelican. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Florida wildlife authorities approved new protected areas Wednesday for some of the state's most iconic and imperiled bird species.

That includes roseate spoonbills and brown pelicans.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved 13 new Critical Wildlife Areas. Two are in Brevard County, in the Indian River Lagoon and Stick Marsh.

The commissioners heard from dozens of speakers, most of them in support of the protected areas. Nature photographer Jean Hall had traveled to nearly all of them

"On my statewide road trip I saw incredible beauty but also horrible disturbances. These coastal birds face so many natural hurdles every day of their lives."

The Critical Wildlife Areas are aimed at protecting nesting birds, but some speakers expressed concern about limiting access for anglers and photographers.

"I'm asking the commission to use common sense and allow our anglers to cast into these areas in places that they would not be able to reach trees and get entangled into them," said Jeff Miller of the Coastal Conservation Association Florida.

The commissioners said they strived for compromise, reducing buffers in some places from what the science called for.

The Critical Wildlife Areas are among the first in a generation.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentcritical wildlife areasimperiled bird species
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details