Intersection: Dave Barry, Carl Hiaasen & Barbara Peterson

Carl Hiaasen and Dave Barry know the value of free speech and access to government records. Are those rights under threat?

For years the two writers have poked fun at the weirdness of Florida politics in their columns and books. But, they say this campaign season has been depressing.

Intersection's Matthew Peddie caught up with Hiaasen and Barry and the First Amendment Foundation’s Barbara Peterson during a visit to Orlando last month to talk about press freedom, access to information and the 2016 election.